FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CompoSecure Issued By B. Riley

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMPO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.7%

CompoSecure stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $500,900.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,900.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CompoSecure by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

