Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic View of Beneficient Q3 Earnings

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Beneficient in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Beneficient Stock Down 5.3%
NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.