Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic View of Beneficient Q3 Earnings

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Beneficient in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

