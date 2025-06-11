What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MSI FY2025 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $13.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MSI opened at $412.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $370.00 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

