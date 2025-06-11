FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ABVX Issued By Lifesci Capital

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.14). The consensus estimate for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $7.87 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 319.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 201,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 86.0% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 1,099,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 508,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 46.0% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

