Q1 EPS Estimates for VSCO Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 85,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $1,657,773.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at $182,819,503.35. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

