Q1 Earnings Estimate for Reservoir Media Issued By B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

