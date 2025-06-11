Deckers Outdoor Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $109.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

