TSE:DSG Q2 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.18). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.41. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$126.07 and a one year high of C$177.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.03, for a total value of C$2,472,433.87. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

Featured Stories

