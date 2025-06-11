Q2 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Issued By William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $123.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $137.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

