Analysts Offer Predictions for Toro’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a research note issued on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTC. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

TTC opened at $71.71 on Monday. Toro has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Toro by 94.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

