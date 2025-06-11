Q2 EPS Forecast for United Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $281.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.86 and a 200-day moving average of $332.46. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,390. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.