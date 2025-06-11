Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

NYSE MTDR opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,890.16. This trade represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,350 shares of company stock worth $624,848. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,236 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

