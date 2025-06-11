Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PEDEVCO Q2 Earnings

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PEDEVCO in a report released on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.41. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

