Q2 EPS Estimates for Daré Bioscience Cut by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a report released on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 9.5% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 164,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

