Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of AQN Q3 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 206,603 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.77%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

