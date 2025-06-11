Premium Brands FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.90.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.9%

PBH opened at C$80.99 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

