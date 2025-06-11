Zedge (ZDGE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 12th. Analysts expect Zedge to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Zedge Stock Performance

Zedge stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

