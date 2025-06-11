AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 12th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in AMMO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,416 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of AMMO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

