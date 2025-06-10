Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of toys, games and related children’s entertainment products (for example, Mattel, Hasbro or LEGO). These stocks tend to show pronounced seasonality around major holidays and back-to-school periods, and their performance is driven by consumer spending trends, licensing agreements and the popularity of specific toy franchises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,002.75. 782,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $994.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $774.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

