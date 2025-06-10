Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 10th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to firms working on applications such as advanced electronics, targeted drug delivery, and high-strength materials. The value of nanotechnology stocks often depends on breakthroughs in nanoscale fabrication, regulatory approvals, and the pace of market adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $234.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 39,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,450. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 3,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,480. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNNW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Featured Stories