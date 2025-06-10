Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 10th

Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or service power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth and technological advances driving the clean-energy transition. Many investors view renewable energy stocks as a way to align potential financial returns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.35. 811,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.83 and a 200-day moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.22. 630,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,699. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.92.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. 1,653,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,397. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28.

