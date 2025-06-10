Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 24329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

Altitude Group Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of £14.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altitude Group news, insider Nichole Stella acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,617.56). Also, insider Graham Feltham sold 189,173 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27), for a total value of £37,834.60 ($51,273.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,443 shares of company stock valued at $207,370,460. Insiders own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Featured Stories

