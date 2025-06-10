JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,430,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 383,621 shares.The stock last traded at $70.07 and had previously closed at $69.93.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

