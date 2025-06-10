Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,227,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 609,645 shares.The stock last traded at $80.12 and had previously closed at $80.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,898,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,066,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,839,000 after buying an additional 84,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.