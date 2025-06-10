Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.25 and last traded at C$114.90, with a volume of 2514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$147.91 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. Insiders have acquired a total of 272 shares of company stock valued at $29,488 over the last 90 days. 34.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

