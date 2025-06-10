GS Chain (LON:GSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 2500000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

GS Chain Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

