Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $333.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

