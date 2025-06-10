Everest Management Corp. Invests $271,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

