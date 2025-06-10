Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 274 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

