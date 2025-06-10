SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 846,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 256,354 shares.The stock last traded at $98.79 and had previously closed at $98.32.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

