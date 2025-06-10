Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,012,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 427,714 shares.The stock last traded at $123.46 and had previously closed at $123.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,549,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,652,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

