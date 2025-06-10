Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.56 and last traded at $160.87. 2,929,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,360,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.37.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $43,169,740 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vistra by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

