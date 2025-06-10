Traders Purchase Large Volume of Walt Disney Call Options (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 101,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 69,916 call options.

DIS traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $118.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,340,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,517. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $358,151,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

