Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Approximately 2,861,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,027,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SAVE
Savannah Energy Trading Up 18.4%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Knott bought 1,540,000 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($125,220.22). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
About Savannah Energy
Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.
In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savannah Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Stocks Could Be Back in Play Before You Know It
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Smart Money Just Bought $1.3B of Altria Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CrowdStrike Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Smart Buy or FOMO Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.