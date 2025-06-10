Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Approximately 2,861,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,027,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.91. The stock has a market cap of £9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Andrew Knott bought 1,540,000 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($125,220.22). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

