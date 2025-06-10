Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

