Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.