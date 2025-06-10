Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.12 and a 200 day moving average of $471.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

