First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

