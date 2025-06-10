Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina Sells 600 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $16,458.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,692.55. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $607.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

