Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Desjardins upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.92.

TSE CCO traded down C$4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.72. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

