Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger Sells 4,108 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,162.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,897.16. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock remained flat at $12.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 115.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Luxfer by 213.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 1.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Articles

