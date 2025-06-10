Helen McCabe Purchases 17 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($201.82).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Helen McCabe sold 400,659 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 767 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £3,073,054.53 ($4,164,594.84).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 888.20 ($12.04). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 772.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.42. The company has a market capitalization of £76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.38).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

