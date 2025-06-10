Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:OR traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$37.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.