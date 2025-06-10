Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- These 3 Stocks Could Be Back in Play Before You Know It
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Smart Money Just Bought $1.3B of Altria Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Smart Buy or FOMO Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.