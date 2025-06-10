Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,102.50 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £1,102.50 ($1,494.10).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 888.20 ($12.04). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.38).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

