Richard Taylor Buys 1,800 Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Taylor acquired 1,800 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,636 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £47,448 ($64,301.40).

Shares of SVT traded up GBX 45 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,706 ($36.67). The stock had a trading volume of 365,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,875. Severn Trent PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,323 ($31.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,807 ($38.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,678.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,568.73. The company has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.59) to GBX 2,600 ($35.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

