Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £6,570.35 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,985 ($26.90) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,904.12).

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 299 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.73) per share, with a total value of £6,560.06 ($8,890.17).

On Thursday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,079 ($28.17) per share, with a total value of £6,548.85 ($8,874.98).

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,997 ($27.06). The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,729. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,908 ($25.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,070.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,224.82. The stock has a market cap of £44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 20.75 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.12).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

