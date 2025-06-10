Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Set at C$10.20 by Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$10.20 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

CVE:BCF traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.00. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$7.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

