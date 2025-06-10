Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $107.28. Approximately 3,830,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,514,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $462.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

