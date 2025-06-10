Kaspa Price Tops $0.0886 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $57.41 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,751.62 or 1.00036055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,741.55 or 1.00026794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 26,295,702,020 coins and its circulating supply is 26,296,029,715 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 26,293,710,810.601677. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.08959047 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $56,077,980.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.