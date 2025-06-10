Bittensor Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $162.46 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $420.60 or 0.00386888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,751.62 or 1.00036055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,741.55 or 1.00026794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,828,795 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,828,795. The last known price of Bittensor is 429.08782687 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $175,107,167.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

